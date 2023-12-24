Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,341 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

