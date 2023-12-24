Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.1612487 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.