The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$90.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins set a C$96.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$85.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.0835708 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

