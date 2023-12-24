Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $156.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.25.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 130,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day moving average is $145.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $97.78 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

