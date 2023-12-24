Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $94.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

