StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

