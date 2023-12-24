StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

