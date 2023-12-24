StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.04.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
