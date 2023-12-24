Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HAYW. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.36.

Hayward stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. Hayward has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 44.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

