Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 712 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $288.15 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.30. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,563 shares of company stock worth $21,250,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

