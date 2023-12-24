Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $197.10 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

