Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $243.58 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $245.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

