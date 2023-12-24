Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker comprises 2.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.16. 984,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,572. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.69, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -830.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

