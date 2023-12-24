SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.27. 7,176,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,164. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $166.66 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

