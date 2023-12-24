SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.45 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $16.45 million and approximately $339,421.84 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004958 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

