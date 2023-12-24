SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of SBOW opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $733.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.05). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 45.05%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 2,500 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $79,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riposte Capital LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 70.7% in the second quarter. Riposte Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 704,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 35.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 323,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,010,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after buying an additional 90,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 333.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

