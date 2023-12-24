Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $50.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE SLGN opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $45,461.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $45,461.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,368.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock worth $1,472,712. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,220,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,053,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,949,000 after buying an additional 1,047,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

