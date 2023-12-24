Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $149.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,992,000 after buying an additional 117,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,800,000 after buying an additional 213,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 584,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,445,000 after buying an additional 73,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

