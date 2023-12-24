Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.38.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 39.05%.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.