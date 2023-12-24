Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Trimmed by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

