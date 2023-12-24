Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$187.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$178.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get FirstService alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSV

FirstService Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$216.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$206.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$203.70. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$163.50 and a 1 year high of C$223.84.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.59. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 7.4272791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity at FirstService

In other FirstService news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total transaction of C$201,198.67. In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.94, for a total value of C$201,198.67. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$196.62, for a total value of C$39,324.00. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.