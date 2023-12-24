Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.73.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
