RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

RNG stock opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 over the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

