Rempart Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,385 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. TELUS accounts for about 1.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TELUS by 18.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TELUS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TELUS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

TU stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 2,169,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

