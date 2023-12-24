Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $17.76 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 4.0% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.74. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.