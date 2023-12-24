Rempart Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 4.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

CNI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,933. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

