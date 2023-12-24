Quipt Home Medical’s (QIPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Quipt Home Medical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claret Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,063,000 after acquiring an additional 253,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2,325.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,773,242 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 967,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 775,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 40,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

