Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.