PotCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.63 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $12.63 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00165531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002241 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

