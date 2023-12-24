Piper Sandler Trims SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Target Price to $16.00

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.58. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,417,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53,119 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,662,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,631,000 after buying an additional 316,302 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

