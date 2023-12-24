Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $34.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.86.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,204,628.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,037,730.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Pinterest by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.81, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

