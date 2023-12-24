Pepe (PEPE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $580.22 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $580.22 million and $113.00 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000142 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $114,338,756.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

