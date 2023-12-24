Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.71.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.25. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

