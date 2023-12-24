PegNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.75 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market cap of $88.75 million and $478.34 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet launched on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash. The official message board for PegNet is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews.

Buying and Selling PegNet

According to CryptoCompare, “PEGNET (CHF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. PEGNET has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PEGNET is 0.03931806 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $527.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

