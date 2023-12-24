Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 5.0 %

PCYG stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Park City Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

