Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PARA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

