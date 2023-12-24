Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $88.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

OTIS opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.