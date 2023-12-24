Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $106.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

