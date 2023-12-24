NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives C$17.46 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.57.

NFI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$13.81 on Friday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3286009 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

