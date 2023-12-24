Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NGS opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.13. Natural Gas Services Group has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Further Reading

