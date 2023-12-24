Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

