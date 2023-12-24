Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 124 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after buying an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

ADBE opened at $598.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.18 and its 200 day moving average is $540.17. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

