Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

MXC opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $20.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.96. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

