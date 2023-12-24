Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of META stock opened at $353.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.75. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $115.51 and a twelve month high of $357.20. The company has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

