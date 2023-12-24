Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.86.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

