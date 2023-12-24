McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $291.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.91. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

