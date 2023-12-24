Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAMA. TheStreet lowered Mama’s Creations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 2.3 %

MAMA stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama’s Creations

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Brown sold 5,629,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $19,704,723.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.