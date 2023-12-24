MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.67.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pi Financial dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$14.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.85. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.26 and a one year high of C$22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.8812729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

