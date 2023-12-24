MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

MGNX stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $612.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MacroGenics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MacroGenics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

