Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.74. 838,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.23 and a 200 day moving average of $384.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

