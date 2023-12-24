Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,539 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.70, for a total transaction of $2,968,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,288.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International stock opened at $443.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Lennox International has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $451.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2,262.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

